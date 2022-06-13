UK restaurant chain opens new Carrigaline location

A British chicken restaurant chain has opened its first Irish store in Cork.

Black Rooster Peri Peri invested €320,000 in its new Carrigaline location, creating 20 jobs for the area.

The restaurant, located on the town's Main Street, is the first of a number of stores that the franchise plans to open in Munster over the next year.

Black Rooster Peri Peri first opened its doors in Glasgow in 2017 and has expanded rapidly since, with sixteen stores now open across Scotland and England.

Carrigaline branch owner Reggie Sweetnam said that he hopes to expand the business' Irish offerings further, opening stores in Ballincollig, Midleton, Waterford, and Limerick.

“We are thrilled to bring Black Rooster Peri Peri to Cork and be the first to open in Ireland. We have been a fan of Black Rooster Peri Peri for years. We knew we had to bring it Leeside," Mr Sweetnam said.

“Carrigaline was an obvious location when the opportunity arose – it has a great community of residents and businesses and we can’t wait to meet customers. Our plans don’t just stop at Carrigaline though. The aim is to open stores in Ballincollig, Midleton, Waterford, and Limerick.”

Kevin Bell, Owner and Director of Black Rooster Peri Peri said that the move was a huge achievement for the business.

“Last year we opened our first store in England which has been a huge success, so now to be opening in Ireland is a massive milestone," Mr Bell said.

"We’re looking forward to seeing more stores opening throughout the country and can’t wait to see what the locals think."