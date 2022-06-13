Ryanair adds new winter route from Cork

Both services will commence in October and will operate twice weekly for the duration of the winter
The announcement brings to 27, the number of routes from Cork operated by Ryanair this year. File Picture Dan Linehan

Mon, 13 Jun, 2022 - 13:33
Alan Healy

Ryanair has announced a new winter service from Cork Airport to Rome Leonardo da Vinci (Fiumicino) Airport. 

It follows last week's announcement that the airline was also adding Newcastle to its list of winter routes from Cork.

The announcement brings to 27, the number of routes from Cork operated by Ryanair this year. The airline has three aircraft based at Cork for the summer season.

Both services will commence in October and will operate twice weekly for the duration of the winter. Bookings for the service to Newcastle are currently on sale with the service to Rome (Fiumicino) going on sale tomorrow.

"The people of Cork and Munster have asked for a direct route to Rome for years and we hope this exciting new route to Europe’s third-largest capital city will prove popular with both Irish outbound and Italian inbound visitors alike," Head of Aviation Business Development at Cork Airport, Tara Finn said.

"The welcome addition of Newcastle will cater to both Irish and UK visitors, but also for those travelling to Premier League games in the 2022/2023 season.”

