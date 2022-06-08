State's stake in Bank of Ireland falls below 3%

The stake in the bank, which is held by the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF), has declined from 3.996% to 2.956%.
State's stake in Bank of Ireland falls below 3%

Last June, the State began the process of selling some of its shareholding, which at that time stood at 13.9%. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Wed, 08 Jun, 2022 - 09:43
Emma Taggart

The State has reduced its stake in Bank of Ireland to below 3% today.

The stake in the bank, which is held by the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF), has declined from 3.996% to 2.956%.

The 3% level is a key marker for Irish publicly-quoted companies, as stakes above this size are required to be disclosed to the stock market.

Last June, the State began the process of selling some of its shareholding, which at that time stood at 13.9%.

During the financial crisis, Bank of Ireland recieved €4.7bn from the State to keep it afloat.

To date, Bank of Ireland has now returned approximately €6.5bn to the State. This was carried out through the repayment of bailout bonds, share sales, dividends, coupons and guarantee fees.

The ongoing share selling process was orginally scheduled to finish in January 2022. However, last month Minister for Finance Paschal Donohue extended the deadline.

Last month, the Irish Examiner reported that AIB is to return €64m to the State between May and the end of the year as part of a €91m share buyback scheme.

The State is currently AIB's largest shareholder with a stake of just under 70%. 

The buyback programme will be in addition to the payment of a proposed €122m cash dividend to all shareholders. It means the State expects to receive a total of approximately €149m from the company by December 31.

Read More

Credit Suisse slumps on sixth profit warning in seven quarters

More in this section

Offaly influencer makes over €11k a week, after court battle against trolling Offaly influencer makes over €11k a week, after court battle against trolling
Ryanair announces seven new routes for winter  Ryanair announces seven new routes for winter 
JD Sports sales report JD Sports, Elite broke law over Rangers FC merchandise pricing, UK watchdog finds
<p>Shares of the troubled Swiss lender fell as much as 6.3% in Zurich trading after saying it will probably post a loss for the second quarter.</p>

Credit Suisse slumps on sixth profit warning in seven quarters

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices