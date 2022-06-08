Credit Suisse slumps on sixth profit warning in seven quarters

Credit Suisse Group AG issued its sixth profit warning in seven quarters as clients cutting back on risk and challenging markets are expected to push the investment bank into the red.

Shares of the troubled Swiss lender fell as much as 6.3% in Zurich trading after saying it will probably post a loss for the second quarter, both on the group level and in the securities unit. Market conditions have remained challenging after the invasion of Ukraine and monetary tightening across the world, leading to weak customer flows and ongoing client deleveraging, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

The loss adds to pressure on Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein, whose two years in charge have seen a $5.5bn hit from Archegos, the collapse of partner Greensill Capital and numerous setbacks that eroded investor confidence, weakened key businesses and prompted an exodus of talent. The lender has said that 2022 will be a year of transition as it reduces risk at the investment bank while shifting more resources to wealth management.

“Given the economic and market environment, we are accelerating our cost initiatives across the Group with the aim of maximizing savings from 2023 onwards,” the bank said, without providing more details. Gottstein is set to present at the Goldman Sachs European Financials Conference on Thursday and is giving an investor “deep dive” on June 28 where the bank said it will update on its cost saving plans.

During a strategy update last year, the bank announced a target of between 1 billion Swiss francs and 1.5 billion francs in structural cost savings by 2024 from combining its units into global ones, streamlining technology and the organizational structure.

While the investment bank reported a pretax profit of $134 million in the first quarter, its trading revenue experienced steeper revenue drops than rivals, largely due to its business mix being more geared to credit than rates. Capital markets revenues also suffered last quarter and are expected to remain depressed, the bank said.

That’s in stark contrast to the message from investment bank and capital markets head David Miller, who has been telling clients that the bank “is back” and ready to underwrite deals.

Credit Suisse cited weak asset inflows and risk aversion by wealthy clients in the Asia Pacific region. Banking executives have said that until there is more clarity on interest rates and a possible recession, investors are likely to remain on the sidelines.

Deutsche Bank AG’s wealth head Claudio de Sanctis said last month that deleveraging by Asia clients and the Ukraine invasion have dampened the German lenders second-quarter performance. And UBS Group AG warned during first-quarter earnings that it was continuing to see caution from investors in the region amid global geopolitical uncertainty and Covid-related restrictions.

Since the Archegos blow, which led to the departure of investment bank head Brian Chin and risk chief Lara Warner, the bad news at Credit Suisse has continued apace. The bank ousted reform-minded Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio after he broke Covid-19 quarantine rules. Recent surprise charges include 703 million francs of legal expenses in the first quarter, with the bank flagging that more legal costs may still be to come.

Steadily, the ranks of the management board that Gottstein inherited have been replaced, leaving the CEO as the last one standing since he took over.

Gottstein said in a recent TV interview from Davos that he has a “clear mandate” to steer the bank past one of the most tumultuous periods of its recent history, after Bloomberg reported that members of the board of directors had held early stage talks on potentially replacing the executive.

Chairman Axel Lehmann reiterated his support for Gottstein in a CNBC interview at Davos, telling the news organization that he fully backed the executive “because he’s good.”

