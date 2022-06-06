RWE switches on new €25m battery storage site

Deployment of battery storage is required to provide a rapid response to power changes on the national grid
RWE switches on new €25m battery storage site

RWE's new €25m battery storage project in Co Monaghan will supply 60MW of power to help balance fluctuations in the Irish energy grid. Picture: RWE

Mon, 06 Jun, 2022 - 18:37
Alan Healy

Renewable energy firm RWE has switched on its largest battery storage project that will supply 60 megawatts of power to help rapidly balance fluctuations in the Irish energy grid.

The €25m Lisdrum battery storage project in Co Monaghan will also provide a short-term backup to help address power outages and to maintain a more stable and secure electricity supply.

The site is the second battery storage facility that RWE has brought online in Ireland. Its first was an 8.5MW project located in Balbriggan, in County Dublin that went live in April last year.

In the first half of 2020, Irish onshore wind farms generated nearly 37% of the country’s electricity needs and Ireland has set a target of generating 80% renewable electricity by 2030.

RWE's new 60MW facility joins its 8.5MW battery storage plant in Stephenstown, Balbriggan. Picture: Shane O'Neill
RWE's new 60MW facility joins its 8.5MW battery storage plant in Stephenstown, Balbriggan. Picture: Shane O'Neill

Deployment of battery storage is required to provide a rapid response to frequency changes, importing or exporting electricity from the grid as needed, and helping stabilise the grid, while guaranteeing reliable supply for users.

Cathal Hennessy, the managing director of RWE Renewables Ireland, said: “We have invested €25m in Lisdrumdoagh to develop utility-scale battery storage, in a market which is already committed to renewable energies, and which provides dedicated support for battery storage.”

Read More

Kevin O’Donovan: Green energy offers a way out of volatility

More in this section

€30m of funding launched by Bibby for SMEs impacted by exit of banks €30m of funding launched by Bibby for SMEs impacted by exit of banks
Operations Inside A Wal-Mart Stores Inc. Distribution Center Walmart to add four e-commerce warehouses to speed deliveries
Feeling 'super bad' about economy, Musk wants to cut 10% of Tesla jobs Feeling 'super bad' about economy, Musk wants to cut 10% of Tesla jobs
renewableselectricity#Energy PricesPlace: MonaghanPlace: DublinPerson: Cathal HennessyOrganisation: RWE
<p>The contract with Galway Aviation Services Limited, trading as Aer Arann Islands, runs until 2026. Picture: Dan MacCarthy</p>

Aran Islands flight contract worth €4.9m awarded 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices