Elon Musk tells employees to return to office or ‘pretend to work’ elsewhere

Neither Musk nor Tesla confirmed he sent a memo with the remarks but the CEO echoed the call on Twitter
Elon Musk tells employees to return to office or ‘pretend to work’ elsewhere

Tesla joins a wave of companies mandating a return to the office for employees. Picture: Susan Walsh.

Thu, 02 Jun, 2022 - 12:00
Dominic Rushe

Elon Musk, the Tesla chief executive, has asked employees to return to the office or “pretend to work somewhere else”, according to a memo sent to staff.

About 30% of US office workers are still working from home, according to Nick Bloom, a Stanford economics professor and co-founder of Working from Home Research Project. Many companies are moving to a hybrid work model where staff will come in two or three days a week.

But the world’s richest man has apparently soured on the idea of his executives working from home. 

In a memo headlined “Remote work is no longer acceptable”, Musk wrote that “anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla. This is less than we ask of factory workers.” 

Neither Musk nor Tesla has confirmed that he sent the memo but in a reply to a Twitter follower asking for “​​additional comment to people who think coming into work is an antiquated concept”, Musk wrote: “They should pretend to work somewhere else.” 

In the memo, Musk said he would “review and approve” any cases where staff could not meet the minimum.

Tesla joins a wave of companies mandating a return to the office for employees. While some big employers have embraced voluntary work-from-home policies permanently, others including Alphabet’s Google are betting that it is best to push in-person interactions among colleagues.

The news comes as Musk continues to pursue a takeover of Twitter, whose San Francisco office, he has suggested, could be turned into a “homeless shelter since no one shows up anyway”.

The Twitter chief executive, Parag Agrawal, tweeted in March that Twitter offices would be reopening but employees could still work from home if they wanted to.

“Wherever you feel most productive and creative is where you will work and that includes working from home full-time forever,” Agrawal said in a tweet.

  • The Guardian

Read More

Amazon to pull Kindle out of China, other businesses to remain

More in this section

Diamond Jubilee preparations Long weekend to provide some respite for battered  British pubs 
High Street Retail As German Inflation Bites Zara owner Inditex set to profit from recent price increases
Amazon-Shareholders Meeting Amazon to pull Kindle out of China, other businesses to remain
#Tesla#Twitter#COVID-19Person: Elon MuskOrganisation: TwitterOrganisation: Tesla
<p>New roles: (top row) Derek Henry, Gillian Chamberlain, Sharon Donnery; (bottom row) Bryan Lane, Patricia Callan, Bríd Graham. </p>

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices