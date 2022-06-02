Law firm JW O’Donovan seeing local and national growth 

Cork-based commercial law firm expands its team as it surpasses landmark 90th year in business
Law firm JW O’Donovan seeing local and national growth 

Patricia Canty, Daphne Madden, Jerome O’Sullivan, managing partner, and Michelle Cross of law firm JW O’Donovan LLP Solicitors.

Thu, 02 Jun, 2022 - 08:50
Joe Dermody

Cork-based commercial law firm JW O’Donovan LLP Solicitors has added three new hires to support its continued growth in local and national markets.

Michelle Cross has joined the firm’s corporate and commercial department as an associate solicitor having completed her training contract with the firm and building on her previous experience of working in local government.

Patricia Canty also joins the firm as an associate solicitor in the litigation and employment department, having previously worked in the US and Cork.

Daphne Madden joins the firm’s property department also as an associate solicitor, bringing with her a wealth of experience in the areas of commercial and residential property having worked with developers for many years.

Jerome O’Sullivan, managing partner at JW O’Donovan LLP Solicitors, said: “The range of services we are able to provide, tailored to our clients’ individual business needs, is due to our highly qualified professional team of solicitors who each bring their own specialities and strengths. This results in a personalised legal service of a quality that sets us apart from other law firms.

“Our team will be further strengthened by these three recent appointments. Michelle, Patricia and Daphne will support the firm in our key growth areas, in particular in the areas of commercial and corporate law and property law which will be of considerable benefit to our valued clients.”

In 2021, Cork-based JW O’Donovan celebrated its 90th year in business. The firm offers specific expertise in corporate finance and commercial law, taxation, property, planning, environmental law, litigation and dispute resolution as well as employment law and private client work.

Read More

Cork educational business to create 40 new jobs

More in this section

Energy bills PrepayPower announces further electricity and gas price hike
Gas Energy as European Supply Woes Mount Iberdrola is hiking the price of gas used for heating by 140%
US Stocks Set For Flat Month After Bear Market Scare Salesforce raises profit forecast on resilient demand for business software
#Munster Business
<p>The figure is up from May 2019, when 13.5m passengers flew with the airline. Picture: David Creedon.</p>

Ryanair's passenger traffic tops pre-pandemic levels

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices