Law firm JW O’Donovan seeing local and national growth 

Cork-based commercial law firm JW O’Donovan LLP Solicitors has added three new hires to support its continued growth in local and national markets.

Michelle Cross has joined the firm’s corporate and commercial department as an associate solicitor having completed her training contract with the firm and building on her previous experience of working in local government.

Patricia Canty also joins the firm as an associate solicitor in the litigation and employment department, having previously worked in the US and Cork.

Daphne Madden joins the firm’s property department also as an associate solicitor, bringing with her a wealth of experience in the areas of commercial and residential property having worked with developers for many years.

Jerome O’Sullivan, managing partner at JW O’Donovan LLP Solicitors, said: “The range of services we are able to provide, tailored to our clients’ individual business needs, is due to our highly qualified professional team of solicitors who each bring their own specialities and strengths. This results in a personalised legal service of a quality that sets us apart from other law firms.

“Our team will be further strengthened by these three recent appointments. Michelle, Patricia and Daphne will support the firm in our key growth areas, in particular in the areas of commercial and corporate law and property law which will be of considerable benefit to our valued clients.”

In 2021, Cork-based JW O’Donovan celebrated its 90th year in business. The firm offers specific expertise in corporate finance and commercial law, taxation, property, planning, environmental law, litigation and dispute resolution as well as employment law and private client work.