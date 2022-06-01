Business grew for dairy export company Ornua as Europe's market recovers slowly

Heightened demand for dairy products boosted turnover for Ornua, Ireland’s largest exporter of Irish dairy products.

The co-operative saw turnover increase by 7% to €2.5bn in its recent financial results for the year up to December 2021, while Kerrygold volume growth increased 12% on 2020 particularly in the US where it has over 300m customers.

“Kerrygold continues to be the fastest selling brand on supermarket shelves in Germany and is the no.2 butter brand in the US,” said John Jordan, Ornua CEO.

The company recently acquired US cheese ingredients business Whitehall Specialities Inc to expand its presence in the US. The deal brought will add 450 new people to Ornua’s staff.

The impact of the pandemic on global milk supply was not as significant as its impact on demand, the company claimed.

Ornua said that demand in the retail sector was strong, with lockdowns encouraging consumers to eat at home. While global retail sales of dairy products eased compared to 2020, volumes were above 2019 levels.

However, overall foodservice demand was below average, particularly in Europe, but recovered strongly in the US and countries with fewer public restrictions.

Chinese export demand was high, but inflation stifled demand in other regions. Ornua said global export growth was not as strong as in previous years, as trade was affected by weaker output and supply chain issues even before the war began in Ukraine.

“While challenges persist in 2022, we are commercially and strategically well-placed to manage their impact on our business and continue to return value to our member co-ops and the Irish farming families that they represent,” said Mr Jordan.

In addition, Ornua purchased €1.2bn of premium Irish dairy products. This provided a global route to market for Ireland’s milk suppliers during a continued period of unprecedented challenges for the global dairy industry.

For now, the focus for the company is on the expansion of Kerrygold Park in Mitchelstown, which began this year, while battling the impact of inflation on raw materials, packaging, fuel, energy, and salaries.

The company said all of these challenges will put significant competitive pressure on many businesses this year.

“Geopolitical instability, global trade barriers, supply chain challenges, and market volatility will also continue to have a significant impact and will need to be monitored and managed closely,” stated the company.

Ornua exports to 110 countries, is headquartered in Dublin, and has a global team of 2,900 employees.