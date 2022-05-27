Pubs group takes €37m hit to revenues during Covid year

The pub and hotel group that owns Kehoe's and the Stag's Head in Dublin took a hit of €37m to its revenues, as the Covid-19 pandemic flared last year.
Accounts from the Louis Fitzgerald pub and hotel company Burtse Ltd show losses of €306,598 in the 12 months to the end of June last year as revenues fell to €16m from €53m.
The group received Government Covid grants of €5.7m but restrictions meant pubs were shut for much of the year.
Pay to the directors — Louis Fitzgerald and his wife, Helen — fell from €408,345 to €318,292 last year. The two directors lead the family-owned group, where their children now take a prominent role in running the business.
The group’s businesses include Dublin city centre pubs the Stag’s Head, Kehoe's, Bruxelles, The Gin Palace, Grand Central, and the Quays Temple Bar.
It also operates An Poitín Stil, The Laurels, Palmerstown House, The Roost, Annie May’s, Carroll’s, The Arlington Hotel, and The Louis Fitzgerald Hotel.
Staff numbers fell from 825 to 677 last year. Staff costs, including directors’ pay, more than halved to €5.8m.
The directors said it “is in a strong financial position to withstand potential future challenges".