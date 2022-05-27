Pubs group takes €37m hit to revenues during Covid year

Revenue at Louis Fitzgerald's company fell from €53m to €16
Pubs group takes €37m hit to revenues during Covid year

Covid restrictions meant that pubs were shut for much of the year.

Fri, 27 May, 2022 - 19:10
Gordon Deegan

The pub and hotel group that owns Kehoe's and the Stag's Head in Dublin took a hit of €37m to its revenues, as the Covid-19 pandemic flared last year.

Accounts from the Louis Fitzgerald pub and hotel company Burtse Ltd show losses of €306,598 in the 12 months to the end of June last year as revenues fell to €16m from €53m. 

The group received Government Covid grants of €5.7m but restrictions meant pubs were shut for much of the year.

Directors' pay

Pay to the directors — Louis Fitzgerald and his wife, Helen — fell from €408,345 to €318,292 last year. The two directors lead the family-owned group, where their children now take a prominent role in running the business.

The group’s businesses include Dublin city centre pubs the Stag’s Head, Kehoe's, Bruxelles, The Gin Palace, Grand Central, and the Quays Temple Bar.

It also operates An Poitín Stil, The Laurels, Palmerstown House, The Roost, Annie May’s, Carroll’s, The Arlington Hotel, and The Louis Fitzgerald Hotel. 

Staff numbers

Staff numbers fell from 825 to 677 last year. Staff costs, including directors’ pay, more than halved to €5.8m. 

The directors said it “is in a strong financial position to withstand potential future challenges". 

Read More

Cork-based timber firm Cygnum to create 50 new jobs

More in this section

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland
Manchester United v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League - Round of Sixteen - Second Leg - Old Trafford Man United shares upgraded at Deutsche Bank amid rival club deal reports
Nestle SA Products Ahead Of Earnings Nestle eyed biggest-ever deal in aborted move for GSK unit
#COVID-19Place: DublinPlace: IrelandPerson: Louis FitzgeraldOrganisation: Burtse Ltd
<p>The new hires come as the firm aims to increase its overall output by over 60% in the next 2 to 3 years. </p>

Cork-based timber firm Cygnum to create 50 new jobs

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices