Cork-based timber firm Cygnum to create 50 new jobs

Cygnum has operated out of Macroom, Co Cork, since 1997 and currently produces 850 houses in Ireland each year.
The new hires come as the firm aims to increase its overall output by over 60% in the next 2 to 3 years.

Fri, 27 May, 2022 - 09:01
Emma Taggart

Timber frame manufacturer Cygnum is to create 50 new jobs, it announced today.

The new hires come as the firm aims to increase its overall output by over 60% in the next two to three years. 

"The demand for timber frame housing is growing steadily year-on-year,” said John Desmond, managing director at Cygnum. 

“Timber is the most environmentally friendly mainstream construction material, which means that the houses we manufacture are not only helping to tackle Ireland’s housing crisis, but also supporting the transition to a carbon neutral future," he said.

The company has received an investment of €7m over the past five years.

Following recent investment and expansion, the company aims to create 1,350 homes per annum. 

Cygnum has operated out of Macroom, Co Cork, since 1997 and currently produces 850 houses in Ireland each year.

“It’s great to be here in Macroom for this significant announcement by Cygnum. The 50 new jobs and the increased output are a boost for the company and for the area," said Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

"This expansion will also help the Government’s efforts to increase the housing supply, with Cygnum producing timber frames for 1,350 homes every year. These are quicker to construct and also help to reduce carbon dioxide emissions," he continued.

