Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Ardanis, IPUT Real Estate, Youghal Credit Union, Zurich Insurance, Logicalis and BNY Mellon.

Nick Lampp has been appointed product owner at software and technology consultancy Ardanis. He manages delivery of products supporting clients’ operational processes, and is also responsible for coaching and coordination of a product development team. He was previously senior technical project manager for Deveire, and has also led a software development business in Auckland, New Zealand. He brings more than 18 years of software development experience. Nick holds a BE in Civil Engineering and an ME in Engineering Management from University of Canterbury in New Zealand.

Marie Hunt has been appointed as head of research with IPUT Real Estate, effective in the autumn. She is currently head of research and consulting at real estate firm CBRE. She is a respected commentator on Irish real estate, having supported presentations to the IMF, ECB and EU. She also presents to the boards of large property firms and semi-state organisations. She is an honorary fellow of the Society of Chartered Surveyors in Ireland, and is a council member of the Urban Land Institute in Ireland.

Jason Fleming has been appointed as business advisor with Youghal Credit Union in Cork. A native of Cappoquin, Co Waterford, Jason has worked in SME business lending for over 20 years in Ireland and the UK, notably with Allied Irish Bank (GB) Business Banking in a number of UK locations. His lending portfolio included sole traders, partnerships, SMEs and corporate businesses across a diverse range of business sectors. He will now work with local business owners and focus on Youghal Credit Union’s new Thrive Business Loan for local businesses.

Diane McGarrigle has been appointed as farm business development manager for the Northwest region with Zurich Insurance. She will work with farmers in the region, while also enhancing Zurich’s overall farming business, notably in farming property, livestock, beef and sheep cover, forestry, milk cover and farm home and business interruption. She joins Zurich with over 23 years’ of farm insurance experience in Donegal, having previously worked as branch manager in FBD. Zurich’s farm insurance partners include FDC Financial Services, Dairygold, ICMSA, Irish Grain Growers and Irish Family Farm Group.

Read More New Cork Chamber president: Housing top concern for growth

Paul Stapley has been promoted to practices and portfolio director for IT solutions and managed services provider Logicalis UK&I. He will deliver the portfolio covering cloud, networking, security, technology practices and managed services. As the firm’s cloud practice director, he led the hybrid, multi-cloud business unit in the UK. Prior to joining Logicalis in 2020, he was the founder employee and MD in the UK for a European public cloud MSP. He also spent almost 20 years working for BT, Tandberg Television and Ericsson in business development and sales roles.

Páraic Cosgrave has been appointed as head of the alternatives business development team for asset servicing with global bank BNY Mellon. Based in Dublin, he will lead business development across real estate, private equity, credit, hedge and fund of funds. He brings more than 25 years’ experience at small and large scale fintechs, banks, asset servicers and asset managers, notably in senior roles with Abbey Capital and BNP Paribas. He holds a degree in Management Science & Information Systems Studies from TCD and is a certified investment fund director, Institute of Bankers.