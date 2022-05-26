Cork-based Paradyn invests €500,000 in data backup service

Vault365 is a backup, ransomware and data protection solution for companies data. 
Cork-based Paradyn invests €500,000 in data backup service

Cillian McCarthy, CEO, Paradyn and Pat Downing, Commercial Director, Vault365.jpg

Thu, 26 May, 2022 - 01:00
Emma Taggart

IT and communications service provider Paradyn is to invest €500,000 in the launch of new Vault365 data backup service, it announced today.

Vault365 is a backup, ransomware and data protection solution for companies data. 

The firm has forecast revenues of €750,000 for 2023 and is set to create five new jobs over the next 18 months. The new roles will be within the areas of sales and support in order to meet consumer demand for the new data backup service.

The company's services will initially only be available to Irish customers, before being rolled out to the UK over the course of the next six months.

Vault365 offers data backup services for both data stored on premise and in cloud applications, including Microsoft 365. All data is then hosted at the company's data centres in Ireland.

The secure storing of data allows for local access if needed and reduces the length of downtime if a security breach or loss of data occurs. Cybersecurity and data backup has become a key focus for many firms as remote working continues to be a feature for many companies.

Cillian McCarthy, Cheif Executive, Paradyn said: “Proactively protecting data has never been more important in a world where security risks are higher than ever. We are one of a few Irish companies offering this service, which we’re launching to meet customers’ increasing backup and security needs for their mission critical data, regardless of where it is. 

"There is a common misconception that backup is included with Microsoft, and a solution like this is crucial for businesses to avoid irreparable loss or theft of their Office 365 data," he added.

Last year, the Paradyn secured new and enhanced contracts with 14 local authorities across Ireland. The Cork-based firm won €2.8m in new IT security contracts with local authorities across Ireland over the course of 2020 and into the first half of 2021.

More in this section

Pfizer to close research plant Pfizer slashes drug prices for poorest nations, expanding access
Marks & Spencer profits M&S struggle to see profits rise after exit from Russia plus cost pressures
FILE PHOTO PayPal has announced that 307 jobs are to be lost between its Dublin and Dundalk locations in Ireland END Paypal announces over 300 job losses
<p>In recent months, the e-commerce firm has made a number of senior hires, including Ross Keating, VP of Sales, Courtney Graham, VP of Customer Success and Mats Forsgren, VP of Operations.</p>

Irish-based e-commerce firm eDesk to create 150 new jobs

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices