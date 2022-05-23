Starbucks to exit Russia after nearly 15 years

Coffee chain joins McDonald's in marking the end of the presence of some of the top Western brands in the country
Starbucks to exit Russia after nearly 15 years

A branch of Starbucks in the Russian city of St Petersburg.

Mon, 23 May, 2022 - 15:57

Starbucks said it will exit the Russian market after nearly 15 years as the coffee chain joins McDonald's in marking the end of the presence of some of the top Western brands in the country.

Seattle-based Starbucks has 130 stores in Russia, operated by its licensee Alshaya Group, with nearly 2,000 employees in the country.

Starbucks' decision to wind down its operation in Russia is different to the approach some other foreign companies have taken.

McDonald's last week said it was selling its restaurants in Russia to its local licensee Alexander Govor to be rebranded under a new name, but will retain its trademarks, while France's Renault is selling its majority stake in Russia's biggest carmaker with an option to buy back the stake.

A slew of other Western companies, including Imperial Brands and Shell, are cutting ties with the Russia market by agreeing to sell their assets in the country or handing them over to local managers.

In March, Starbucks shuttered its stores and suspended all business activity in Russia, including the shipment of its products to the country, following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The company, which opened its first outlet in Russia in 2007, said it will continue to support its employees there, including paying them for six months.

Reuters

More in this section

Kingfisher financials Kingfisher boosted by 'grow your own' plant sales
Broadcom Headquarters Ahead Of Earnings Figures Broadcom in talks to acquire cloud company VMware
Merck to expand Cork operations adding 370 jobs Merck to expand Cork operations adding 370 jobs
<p>The world’s biggest luxury carmaker is switching to alternative Chinese ports and modes of transportation to deal with the disruptions. File picture</p>

BMW to meet targets 'despite war and shortages' 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices