Eco-smart family business perks up for global markets

Great ideas can happen at the most unexpected times – the trick is to see their potential value and act upon it.

Such was the case with Mailo Power who sat at her kitchen table wanting to contribute a solution to the growing environmental crisis. Monkey Cups began with a sketch at that kitchen table, and has since gone on to become a growing commercial enterprise with ambitions to take it even beyond Ireland’s shores.

“At the time I wasn’t thinking of starting a business, but simply wanted to come up with a solution to this growing environmental crisis.”

With 25 years’ experience in the hospitality industry, she saw the growth of Ireland’s coffee culture and the popularity of our daily caffeine ‘on the go’ as an opportunity to be exploited.

Keen to combine the growing coffee culture with a sustainable idea toward the growing green wave sweeping the country, Monkey Cups was established in 2018.

“It wasn’t our intention to set up a business, but I was very concerned about the amount of disposable cups we were going through in our hotel business. So I set about getting custom branded reusable cups for the hotel.”

Spurred on by support from her family, friends and the Local Enterprise Office in Waterford, the Monkey Cups journey started in earnest.

“Our Local Enterprise Office could not have been more supportive when I discussed my idea with them. I got great advice about applying for a feasibility grant and was put in touch with some excellent mentors who were invaluable in advising me how to take Monkey Cups to the next level.”

A new concept in Irish-designed barista standard reusable coffee containers, Monkey Cups are durable, versatile and environmentally friendly – all of which are helping to turn the tide on single-use plastic waste invading the environment.

Although there were hurdles along the way with prototype functionality testing, it eventually proved to be a blessing in disguise.

“My research led me to begin collaborating with a local injection mould company that subsequently enabled production to be moved to Waterford from China, which was an added benefit in being a boost to the local economy.”

LEO Waterford put Monkey Cups forward for Showcase Ireland – a perfect platform for Mailo to launch her product to national and international buyers.

“The advantage of attending Showcase Ireland is you get really focused on getting your product ready for market. The mentoring we received from LEO Waterford prior to the show was so beneficial. We hit the ground running and were able to comfortably and confidently talk to people knowing what information decision-makers required in advance.”

The good idea that began at her kitchen table in 2018 has proven even more durable than her wildest dreams, with Mailo now looking to export markets for this sustainable addition to the international coffee market.

“Our research has helped us identify our customers and develop a sales strategy that suits our company’s identity and business model. Initially, we are focusing on the Irish market, however, we have plans to eventually move into the UK and Sweden.”

For all family businesses out there Mailo advises “work on your business, not in your business. Every minute spent on tasks that can be delegated is a minute spent not planning, strategising and building the best possible business.”

With many supports available, such as the Local Enterprise Office network, every business can call on vast reserves of experience and support: “If there is an area you are inexperienced in, ask for help. Find a mentor who is an expert in that field - their experience can save you time and money, both of which are often in short supply for start-ups.”

Business is very much part of Mailo’s family DNA, with various strands involved in retail and hospitality down the decades.

“One of the most important aspects of a family business is having each person be responsible for a particular area, and recognising their talents within that area. In many ways, Covid has led us on a journey where we learned the importance of playing to our individual strengths to the overall benefit of the company.”