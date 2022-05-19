Aer Lingus owner IAG to order 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets

Aer Lingus owner IAG said it has agreed to order 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets for delivery between 2023 and 2027, in a vote of confidence in the struggling US planemaker.

The order for 25 737-8-200 and 25 737 MAX 10 jets to be used for short-haul operations at IAG-owned airlines including Aer Lingus, British Airways and Iberia and is worth $6.25bn (€6bn) at list prices, though the company said it had negotiated a substantial discount, as is typical in the industry.