250,000 customers may not be contacted by Ulster Bank to switch their accounts this year

Around 250,000 Ulster Bank customers may not be contacted by the bank this year to switch their account before it exits the Irish retail banking market.

During a heated exchange at an Oireachtas Committee meeting, Ulster Bank CEO Jane Howard told Sinn Fein TD Pearse Doherty that the bank plans on sending out 80,000 letters a month to their customers, which started in April.

However, the committee heard that the bank has 330,000 current accounts, 155,000 deposit accounts, 255,000 inactive accounts and 70,000 business accounts meaning a huge chunk may not be notified to switch before the bank leaves the market.

"On those figures, you're saying there's a quarter of a million people that you're saying, in your schedule won't get a letter," said Mr Doherty.

“Your agenda is to get out of town as quickly as possible,” said Mr Doherty later in the meeting.

Customers were told by the bank that they do not need to take any action until they receive their formal letter. After customers receive their initial letter, they will be prompted at various times over their six-month notice period to switch their accounts to another bank before the deadline.

Those who do not switch their accounts could have their account frozen warned the bank.

Ms Howard said that after customers receive their initial letter, they will be prompted at various times over their six-month notice period, through reminder text messages, follow-up letters, emails and calls.

Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness raised concerns that customers are not getting appointments with other banks to set up new accounts and banking facilities and they are not being reassured over what will happen with millions of direct debits if they are not transferred in time.

“The impending withdrawal of Ulster Bank and KBC from Ireland is causing considerable stress to customers of both banks as they look to move their accounts and business to the other banks,” said Mr McGuinness.