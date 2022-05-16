ActionZero opens new facility in Tralee

The climate technology company will employ up to 50 people at the new manufacturing, research, and development centre
The facility is located at the former BorgWarner plant in Tralee. Picture: Clearys Photography.

Mon, 16 May, 2022 - 17:27
Martha Brennan

ActionZero, an Irish-owned climate technology company, has opened a new manufacturing, research, and development centre in Tralee.

The facility, located at the site of a former BorgWarner plant, will manufacture the company's EscoPod heat pump system and create up to 50 jobs in the local area.

The Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath, was present for the official opening today, along with representatives from Enterprise Ireland and Brendan Griffin TD.

“Today’s announcement by ActionZero is welcome news for the Kerry and Tralee region and represents a real boost to the local economy with key jobs and skills in this important sector," Mr McGrath said.

"I very much welcome ActionZero’s commitment to manufacturing in Ireland and the climate change challenge which is to the fore of all our minds. I wish ActionZero every success in its continued growth.” 

Denis Collins, CEO of ActionZero, said that the new facility will be central to the company's technological developments.

"We’re proud to help lead the acceleration of a viable global energy hub in Ireland and Munster. Our decision to locate Manufacturing and R&D in Tralee is a testament to the skills and talent available locally," Mr Collins said.

CEO of Enterprise Ireland Leo Clancy added: “ActionZero’s announcement today represents a really strong commitment to Tralee and to scaling its impact in the climate technology sector. ActionZero is providing solutions to enable and accelerate our goal to lead in a changing world where climate change is a key global priority. That focus on driving sustainability represents a great opportunity and will be a key growth area for Irish business.” 

