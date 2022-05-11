TUI predicts return to profit as holidaymakers spend more despite inflation   

Commenting on oil price levels of $105 to $110 a barrel, Mr Joussen said: "Historically, I have not seen such pricing levels last very long".
Asked if consumer worries about rising living costs might curb soaring demand, he said:
Many analysts say the effects of inflation are the main risk to the travel industry’s 2022 earnings.
He also said rising average travel prices — thanks to more guests treating themselves with higher hotel categories, and people booking longer holidays making rooms more scarce — were covering higher fuel costs.
“There will be practically no last-minute offers at low prices this summer,” Mr Joussen said.
He added that he expects TUI’s capacity to almost reach the pre-crisis level of 2019 this year. The shares ended 4% higher in Frankfurt trade today.
- Reuters