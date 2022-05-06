Apple receives €23.5bn in dividends from its Irish subsidiary

New accounts show Apples sales jumped by more than 40% last year
Apple Operations International (AOI) which is based in Hollyhill in Cork covers nearly all of the technology giant's non-US subsidiary companies. Picture Dan Linehan

Fri, 06 May, 2022 - 11:04
Alan Healy

Apple’s main Irish company main paid dividends of $24.8bn (€23.5bn) to its parent company in the US last year, newly filed accounts show.

Apple Operations International (AOI) which is based in Hollyhill in Cork is the holding company for nearly all of the technology giant's non-US subsidiary companies. 

The accounts filed this week with the Companies Registration Office cover the financial year ending 25 September 2021.

Apple has provided for an income tax bill of $11.6bn that includes $8.5bn in relation to corporation tax. However, the accounts do not break down how much corporation tax was paid in Ireland.

The accounts show the dividend paid for 2021 is down significantly on the $81.5bn paid in dividends for 2020. The accounts state that the dividends are subject to US tax.

AOI said revenues jumped to $211.1bn last year a 42.4% increase on the $148.2bn in sales recorded the previous year.

The number of employees across AOI subsidiaries also rose from 51,255 to 52,563. More than 6,000 of this number are based in Cork in Apple's three locations at Hollyhill, Lapp's Quay and new offices on Horgan's Quay.

Total staff costs for the company amounted to $5.8bn with the company's wage, pension and share-based compensation bill all increasing.

According to accounts profits at the company fell to $26bn down from $70.3bn for 2020.

