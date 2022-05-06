Legato creates 80 new jobs for its Limerick R&D hub

The company aims to employ 200 people by 2023
Legato creates 80 new jobs for its Limerick R&D hub

Minister of State with responsibility for Skills and Further Education, Niall Collins and John Shaw, Country Head, Legato Health Technologies Ireland. Picture: Sean Curtin True Media

Fri, 06 May, 2022 - 09:42
Cáit Caden

Legato, a health technology company, announced the creation of a further 80 jobs at its R&D Hub in the National Technology Park in Limerick, bringing total job commitment to 200.

Legato expects to complete the hiring process of 120 staff in the coming months, with a target to fill all 200 posts by summer 2023.

“We’ve had a really good start to life in Limerick and that’s down to two specific reasons. One is the exciting opportunity we are giving to people to join us and apply their skills with a company whose purpose is all about making a difference to human health and healthcare,” said John Patrick Shaw, country head of Legato Health Technologies The company is currently recruiting software engineers while the newly added posts will be across software engineering and data science.

The company’s investment in Limerick is supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland.

“Today’s announcement by Legato Health Technologies is wonderful news for Limerick and the Mid-West region where the company will avail of a rich pool of highly skilled and talented people. Winning jobs and investments in regional locations is central to IDA Ireland’s strategy,” said Kieran Donoghue, global head of international financial services at IDA Ireland.

More in this section

Carbery Group is named Cork Chamber Company of the Year Carbery Group is named Cork Chamber Company of the Year
Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland
Elon Mush Elon Musk says passive funds have gone too far
<p>Aer Lingus owner IAG expects to be profitable by Q2 2022 Picture: Eddie O'Hare</p>

Aer Lingus owner IAG signals recovery despite ramped up costs and Omicron

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices