Legato creates 80 new jobs for its Limerick R&D hub

Legato, a health technology company, announced the creation of a further 80 jobs at its R&D Hub in the National Technology Park in Limerick, bringing total job commitment to 200.
Legato expects to complete the hiring process of 120 staff in the coming months, with a target to fill all 200 posts by summer 2023.
“We’ve had a really good start to life in Limerick and that’s down to two specific reasons. One is the exciting opportunity we are giving to people to join us and apply their skills with a company whose purpose is all about making a difference to human health and healthcare,” said John Patrick Shaw, country head of Legato Health Technologies The company is currently recruiting software engineers while the newly added posts will be across software engineering and data science.
The company’s investment in Limerick is supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland.
“Today’s announcement by Legato Health Technologies is wonderful news for Limerick and the Mid-West region where the company will avail of a rich pool of highly skilled and talented people. Winning jobs and investments in regional locations is central to IDA Ireland’s strategy,” said Kieran Donoghue, global head of international financial services at IDA Ireland.