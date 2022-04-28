Jameson whiskey maker Pernod Ricard reports surge in sales

French group Pernod Ricard — which makes Jameson whiskey — posted a forecast-beating 20% jump in third-quarter sales, but said that Covid-19 measures in China, war in Ukraine, and a normalisation of its business could mean a softer fourth quarter.

Pernod, the world's second-biggest spirits group after Diageo, reported sales of almost €2.45bn in the three months to the end of March — up 20% on a like-for-like basis, beating analysts' expectations.