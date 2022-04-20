Cork Company of the Year: Profiling the Large Company contenders

Keeping the world connected and in communication with each other has never been more important since the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic.
It’s why the work of West Cork company Spearline is so important and has seen the firm grow rapidly in recent years.
Spearline provides telecommunications applications to assure quality and connectivity solutions, that allow organisations to provide an excellent customer experience to their customers.
The firm monitors toll and toll-free numbers for connectivity and audio quality. They support a range of business sectors, such as large enterprises, telco carriers, and other applications where the connection with customers is of paramount importance.
Spearline equips the likes of Google, Airbnb, Zoom, and Mastercard, with technology to allow them to stay connected with their customers and employees at all times, regardless of where in the world they are located.
All this work is carried out by Spearline from its headquarters in Skibbereen. The company was founded in 2003. In December the company announced the multimillion-euro acquisition of Israeli real-time communications solutions developer testRTC.
Last month, Spearline said it planned to double its workforce, hiring 106 people to bring its total workforce to 250 by the end of the year. The new roles will cover the areas of customer engagement, finance, HR, marketing, operations, product engineering, and sales.
The new hires will include at least 38 in Ireland, with the possibility of more job announcements here. As part of the expansion, one of many of the company’s goals is to establish a multi-state team in the US, capable of covering all regions where new and current customers operate.
Along with Skibbereen, the company currently has another base in Waterford and offices in Ahmedabad, India, and Bucharest in Romania.
Pre-pandemic, Spearline required prospective staff members to be based at one of its four global locations. However, advancements to the hybrid working model have enabled the company to recruit talent globally.
Spearline chief executive and co-founder Kevin Buckley said they were honoured to be a finalist in the large company category at this year’s Cork Company of the Year Awards.
“This award recognises the hard work and efforts each member of the Spearline team have made in recent years in growing and expanding the company to the success that it is today,” he said.
“I am very proud of the fact that Spearline is now one of the largest employers not only in West Cork, but in the whole of Cork county, and we continue to grow and expand the company to meet customer and new market demand.”
