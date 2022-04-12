Apple has billions more to buy back its own shares 

For years, Apple has been at the forefront of multi-billion dollar stock repurchases among technology mega-caps. According to Citigroup analyst Jim Suva, it may be about to raise its game.
Mr Suva has now estimated that the iPhone-maker might announce a buyback of $80bn to $90bn, while also increasing its dividend by 5% to 10%. All eyes will be on its second-quarter results due on April 28.
With their coffers filling fast, companies including Google-owner Alphabet and Microsoft have been looking for ways to employ excess cash.
Apple’s repurchases have totalled $274.5bn (€252bn), including $20.4bn in the December quarter alone. Yet the company still has cash of more than $200bn on the balance sheet, and with authorisation to purchase up to $315bn of stock, has scope to do a lot more.
Apple shares have fared better than peers this year, falling 6.7% versus the 14% drop of the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index.
That is despite reports of production difficulties that Suva says “could provide a near-term stock pullback which we would use as a buying opportunity”.
According to the Citi analyst, the company’s current market value does not reflect potential new product category launches such as augmented reality/virtual reality headsets and the Apple car.
Apple shares rose as much as 2.5% in the latest session.