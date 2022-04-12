Apple has billions more to buy back its own shares 

For years, Apple has been at the forefront of multi-billion dollar stock repurchases among technology mega-caps. According to Citigroup analyst Jim Suva, it may be about to raise its game.

Mr Suva has now estimated that the iPhone-maker might announce a buyback of $80bn to $90bn, while also increasing its dividend by 5% to 10%. All eyes will be on its second-quarter results due on April 28.