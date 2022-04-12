Apple ‘deeply concerned’ about laws undermining user privacy, Tim Cook says

Apple ‘deeply concerned’ about laws undermining user privacy, Tim Cook says

Tim Cook (PA)

Tue, 12 Apr, 2022 - 17:10
Martyn Landi, PA Technology Correspondent

Apple boss Tim Cook has said the company is “deeply concerned” by proposed laws it says could weaken user privacy and put people’s data at risk.

Speaking at the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) Global Privacy Summit in Washington DC, Mr Cook said Apple supported privacy regulation but was concerned about laws that would “undermine privacy and security in service of some other aim”.

Legislators and regulators in the US and Europe have expressed concerns about Apple’s ring-fenced App Store ecosystem and whether it is anti-competitive that the tech giant’s own-run store is the only way to get apps onto Apple devices, but Mr Cook warned of the dangers of forcing Apple to allow third-party apps onto their devices not from the App Store – a process known as “sideloading”.

The Apple boss said such a move could allow “data-hungry companies” to get around Apple’s privacy measures and “track users against their will”.

The iPhone maker has introduced a wide range of privacy-protecting tools in recent years, including features that stop apps from being able to track users around the internet and curb data collection.

Mr Cook also used his speech to warn against any efforts to weaken encryption by developing so-called “backdoors” to get around the technology and enable law enforcement to view messages when required.

Some child safety campaigners have argued that the increased use of end-to-end encryption places children at greater risk from online predators, who could use the technology to hide their activities from view.

But Mr Cook said there was no way of breaking encryption safely, and once access had been granted for some, bad actors would inevitably also gain access.

“We stand for encryption without backdoors, because we know once you install a backdoor anyone can use it,” he warned.

He said the technology giant regarded privacy as a “fundamental human right” and said the battle to protect it was “one of the essential fights of our time”.

More in this section

YouTube app icon on mobile phone. Google blocks YouTube channel of Russia’s Duma
Tesla-Autonomous Vehicle Elon Musk says Tesla will build a vehicle designed to be a robotaxi
Oppo Ireland launches Find X5 flagships with gift pack worth €449 at Eir Oppo Ireland launches Find X5 flagships with gift pack worth €449 at Eir
PrivacyPlace: UK
<p>Tesla chief executive Elon Musk will no longer be joining Twitter’s board of directors as previously announced, but the billionaire remains the social media platform’s largest shareholder (Susan Walsh/AP)</p>

Elon Musk no longer joining Twitter’s board of directors

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices