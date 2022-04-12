Shannon Group turns the sod on new €8m multi-use industrial space

Construction work has commenced on an €8m industrial space in the Shannon Free Zone.

The new 60,000 sq ft building is designed for both foreign firms and Irish enterprises seeking high-end multi-functional space and is suitable for manufacturing, industrial and R&D use.

The project will take 10 months to complete and will be leased as either one unit, three separate commercial units or two units. Limerick-based Nautic Building Co Limited have been appointed as the main contractor.

The new building is located at Shannon Free Zone West opposite the MeiraGTx facility. This project is part of Shannon’s overall investment strategy which includes the Group’s current €4m refurbishment project at Bays 135 and 137.

Next phase

Shannon Group CEO Mary Considine said: “We have now started work on the next phase of our property development solution offerings, having completed major infrastructure upgrades in the airport, and building on the positivity of the 26 routes that we have restored, including six new services.

“We are driving forward with our 2022 property development strategy at our Shannon Campus, providing quality property solutions to attract indigenous and FDI investment that will help growth in the region.

“This latest project has the capacity to attract more jobs into the region, further highlighting Shannon and the entire Mid-West region as a location for inward investment.”