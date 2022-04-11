Sony and Lego inject $2bn into video games maker Epic 

Sony and the owner of the Lego Group invested $2bn (€1.83bn) in Epic Games, the maker of.
Epic is valued at $31.5bn after the investment, the North Carolina-based company said in a statement. The company’s valuation about a year ago was $28.7bn.
The video game maker, among the five most valuable start-ups in the US, is currently waging a costly legal battle with Apple and Google-owner Alphabet over fees charged by app stores.
Sony, which works with Epic on the PlayStation and already owned a stake in the company, and Kirkbi, the family-owned holdings company behind the Lego toy brand, each invested $1bn in the deal.
Last week, Epic said it is making a “digital experience for kids of all ages” with Lego.
Details on the virtual experience remain sparse, but Epic and Lego had emphasised it would be a “safe and positive space” for kids to play online.
Epic’s digital video game storefront currently sells Lego’s video games, including theseries.