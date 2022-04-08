Regatta to open new distribution centre in Cork adding 100 jobs

Clothing and footwear retailer Regatta Great Outdoors is to create 100 jobs this year through the opening of its new Irish distribution centre and new outlets.

The 170,000 sq ft warehouse will open this summer in Ringaskiddy, Co Cork and will be The Regatta Group’s third warehouse in Europe, with a fourth in the United States. New stores will open in Galway, Limerick and Dublin later this year, bringing the number of Irish stores to 34 and total headcount above 300.