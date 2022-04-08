Regatta to open new distribution centre in Cork adding 100 jobs

Clothing and footwear retailer Regatta Great Outdoors is to create 100 jobs this year through the opening of its new Irish distribution centre and new outlets.
The 170,000 sq ft warehouse will open this summer in Ringaskiddy, Co Cork and will be The Regatta Group’s third warehouse in Europe, with a fourth in the United States. New stores will open in Galway, Limerick and Dublin later this year, bringing the number of Irish stores to 34 and total headcount above 300.
Regatta Great Outdoors was launched in Ireland by Managing Director, Brian Fox, in 2001 from his garden shed and is headquartered in Cork. The brand is focused on outdoor clothing and footwear along with camping equipment and workwear.
The overall Regatta brand was founded in Manchester in the UK in 1981 and remains in the ownership of the Black family.
"This considerable investment in the Irish distribution centre for The Regatta Group reinforces our commitment to building our brands in Ireland and our commitment to the Irish economy," Fox said.
He said the distribution warehouse will facilitate improved service and deliveries to retail, wholesale and online customers and reduce the firm's carbon footprint.
The retailer is hosting two recruitment events in Cork from April 11th to 13th and May 3rd to 5th in the Carrigaline Court Hotel for positions, which include warehouse operatives, team leaders, supervisors, stock controllers, despatch/admin operatives, H&S officer and facilities colleagues.
"We already have amazing people in our retail and wholesale divisions and we are looking forward to adding more great people to our business," he said.