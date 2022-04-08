Aughinish owner calls for investigation of Bucha killings

The chairman of Russian aluminium giant Rusal called for an impartial investigation into the killing of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, which he described as a crime, and urged an end to the "fratricidal" conflict.

Rusal’s plant at Aughinish on the Shannon Estuary in Co Limerick has also come under the spotlight since the invasion of Ukraine. The huge smelter, which employs 450 people, had a few years ago been under threat under a previous round of sanctions targeting Rusal founder Oleg Deripaska, who retains an interest via his shareholding in Rusal’s majority owner En+ Group.