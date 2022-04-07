Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Welltel, BDO, Hiscox Ireland, Aviva Insurance Ireland, Industry X and TEKenable.

Yogesh Desai has joined business communications and IT provider Welltel as head of sales for enterprise markets across Ireland and Europe. Yogesh has worked in sales roles in the IT industry for over 30 years with firms including BT Ireland, Cisco and Motorola. He previously spent five years with BT Ireland, most recently as global business development director. He also worked with Cisco for more than 20 years in senior roles in the Irish, UK, EMEA and Asia-Pacific markets. He also spent seven years with Motorola in the UK. He holds a BSc in Chemical Engineering from the University of Surrey.

Teresa Morahan has been promoted by professional services firm BDO’s first female head of the global industry technology, media and telecommunications (TMT). She takes over from outgoing global TMT leader Scott Rodie, who has retired. Teresa was previously head of audit at BDO in Ireland; she also headed the technology industry group and has been an integral member of the global TMT industry team. Teresa will remain based in Dublin and will continue to work with clients in the technology sector. Teresa brings significant experience in business transformation and has been involved in many international projects with BDO.

Eric Kenny has joined insurance provider Hiscox Ireland as development underwriter, based at Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Dublin. He previously worked with Marsh Ireland, marketing and placing risks across a number of lines of business such as property, combined liability and motor insurance. He will develop and manage key insurance broker relationships and underwriting new and existing business across commercial insurance solutions as well as underwriting private client and high net-worth individuals policies. Eric holds a Certificate in Insurance Practice CIP qualification and is undergoing studies for a Higher Diploma in Insurance Management (MDI), with the Insurance Institute of Ireland.

Joanne Ryan has been appointed chief risk officer at Aviva Insurance Ireland. She joined Aviva in January 2021 as head of compliance, having previously held a number of senior positions with Acorn Life in Galway. Joanne will join Aviva’s executive committee and its global risk leadership team. She is a qualified actuary with over 20 years’ experience in the insurance sector, notably in risk and compliance and in driving change, managing senior stakeholders and overseeing strategic, governance, conduct, operational and financial risks. She holds industry qualifications from the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, the Insurance Institute and UCD Michel Smurfit Graduate Business School.

Graham Healy has been appointed as managing director for Industry X, the digital engineering and manufacturing service of professional services firm Accenture. Graham moves from his prior role as Ireland country manager with Avanade, Accenture’s joint venture with Microsoft. He has also worked in Accenture’s health and public service practice for 18 years. Industry X works with clients in life sciences, utilities and agri sectors. Graham will drive growth in Munster, following Accenture’s announcement of the creation of 500 new jobs, mostly in the region. Graham holds an MSc in Management Information Systems and a BSc in Business Information Systems, both from UCC.

Jenny Bowker has been appointed as marketing director for Ireland and the UK at TEKenable, a provider of digital transformation through the Microsoft and Salesforce low code platforms. She will develop marketing strategies and build the company’s brands. She previously ran her own marketing agency and team for the past 18 months. Prior to that, she was marketing and operations manager at Verita Systems for eight years. With over 20 years of marketing experience, Jenny brings a wealth of experience developing marketing strategies and managing teams within the IT sector to assist in business growth. Jenny holds a BComm Marketing degree from The University of Pretoria and a Digital Marketing Diploma from Digital Marketing Institute Ireland.