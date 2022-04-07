Remitly to double its presence in Cork adding 120 jobs

US money transfer company Remitly said it plans to increase operations in Cork, creating approximately 120 jobs over the next six months.

Headquartered in Seattle, Remitly helps migrants transfer money to their home countries and handles more than €5bn each year in transactions.

The first established operations in Cork in June 2020 at the height of the pandemic as demand for its services increased significantly. The company had planned to base a team of 12 in Cork, overseeing customer service, money laundering, and anti-fraud operations, along with financial regulatory compliance. However, it has since grown to more than 100 in offices at Penrose Dock where it has 20,000 sq ft of space and now plans to double that headcount.

In this next phase of growth, Remitly will be hiring roles that include Customer Protection Associates, Customer Success Team Managers, Program Specialists and Compliance Analysts.

“As Remitly continues to grow, we’re incredibly excited to nearly double the size of our talented team in Cork this year,” said Rene Yoakum, Chief Customer and People Officer at Remitly. “We are working to transform the way immigrants send money globally and doing it in a way that is truly customer centric."

Dermot Kennedy, Director of Ireland Operations for Remitly said: "IDA Ireland has supported our team in a business-friendly environment and has a strong record of collaboration found here. Industry alignment is also key and we have been able to partner with University College Cork and Cork Institute of Technology, which is exciting for us as we look to our future in Cork."

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment Leo Varadkar said: “Congratulations to the Remitly team on this expansion, which will see the creation of 120 new jobs at the company’s office in Penrose Dock. Great news for Cork and I’m sure the company will have no problem filling the new roles with the wealth of talent in the area. The very best of luck.”

Fiona Nagle, Director, Global Risk Operations said: "We’ve already hired 110 employees in Cork and are currently recruiting for 120 additional roles, growing the Cork team to 230 team members this year. The opportunity to build the Cork team with local, and customer-focused talent is exciting."