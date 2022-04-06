US legislator objects to waiver for planemaker Boeing

The implications are enormous for Boeing if it has to redesign the Max 10’s flight-control system to add a more modern emergency alerting system.
It would make the plane different from other existing Max models, possibly requiring different pilot training for the Max 10. 

Wed, 06 Apr, 2022 - 18:14
Alan Levin

A key US legislator said he opposes giving Boeing more time to certify its Max 10, signalling potential and costly delays for the planemaker’s next model of the 737.

Representative Peter DeFazio, the Oregon Democrat who leads the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said at a hearing that he would oppose Congress extending a waiver it granted to the Max 10. 

“The aircraft certification bill gave the FAA a two-year grace period to certify aircraft without the advanced flight crew alerting system, but that grace period should not be extended,” Mr DeFazio said. 

The implications are enormous for Boeing if it has to redesign the Max 10’s flight-control system to add a more modern emergency alerting system. It would make the plane different from other existing Max models, possibly requiring different pilot training for the Max 10. 

aviationOrganisation: Boeing
