AIB dismissed bank official after failing to disclose €407,000 mortgage debt

Labour Court finds that the decision by bank to dismiss employee was fair and within the range of reasonable responses of a reasonable employer
AIB dismissed bank official after failing to disclose €407,000 mortgage debt

The Labour Court ruling upholds an earlier decision by the Workplace Relations Commission, or WRC, to dismiss Mr Fitzpatrick’s unfair dismissal claim. 

Fri, 01 Apr, 2022 - 13:08
Gordon Deegan

AIB dismissed a bank official after he failed to disclose that he was in significant arrears in his mortgage payments and the amount owed totalled around €407,000.

Jason Fitzpatrick had sued AIB for unfair dismissal and now the Labour Court has dismissed Mr Fitzpatrick’s claim.

In the ruling, Labour Court deputy chairwoman Louise O’Donnell found that the decision by AIB to dismiss Mr Fitzpatrick was fair and within the “range of reasonable responses of a reasonable employer”.

Fitness and probity

Mr Fitzpatrick was required to provide accurate replies to questions on his own finances under the Central Bank’s fitness and probity regime.

Ms O’Donnell found that Mr Fitzpatrick was aware of the importance of the fitness and probity regime and “he had on more than one occasion declared that he was financially sound when he in fact had significant debt”.

The Labour Court ruling upholds an earlier decision by the Workplace Relations Commission, or WRC, to dismiss Mr Fitzpatrick’s unfair dismissal claim. 

The case was before the Labour Court on appeal by Mr Fitzpatrick.

Mr Fitzpatrick started his current employment with AIB in June 2014. He was dismissed in February 2018. Mr Fitzpatrick had worked previously for AIB, in 2010. According to AIB, Mr Fitzpatrick was required in 2010 to sign a pre-employment declaration confirming his financial affairs were in order.

In significant arrears

AIB told the Labour Court that Mr Fitzpatrick signed the form when in fact he was in significant arrears with his mortgage which he failed to declare.

In 2016, Mr Fitzpatrick again completed a probity questionnaire. In July 2017, Mr Fitzpatrick spoke with his manager with a view to making an application to AIB for a mortgage. 

Mr Fitzpatrick disclosed he had significant financial difficulties and was in talks with his financial provider.

Read More

State to pay €1 for every €3 a worker puts into new auto-enrolment pension scheme

More in this section

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland
Ask for ANI Boots sales jump despite Omicron as owner considers sale
Netflix caught up in €1.2trn tech stock rout this year Netflix caught up in €1.2trn tech stock rout this year
#BankingWorkOrganisation: Labour CourtOrganisation: Workplace Relations CommissionOrganisation: AIB
<p>Shares in Just Eat dropped 35% in the last quarter.</p>

Food delivery firms drop €21bn in value as investors turn shy

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices