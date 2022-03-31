Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Business to Arts, Pinsent Masons, 30% Club Ireland, Shannon Group, Irish Hotels Federation and Cognate Health.

Louise O’Reilly has been appointed as CEO with Business to Arts, the non-profit group which connects business members with arts groups. She brings 20 years of experience in managing projects across art and science, culture and innovation. She was a founder of a new lab at The Dock, Accenture’s innovation hub. She has helped developed new Science Gallery network locations in London, Melbourne, Bangalore, and Venice; she worked on the Irish Film Institute Player, and on the setup of Dublin City Council Culture Company; she was a lobbyist for the National Campaign for the Arts. She holds a diploma in Intellectual Property and Tech Law from the Law Society.

Niall Campbell has been promoted to legal director in the Dublin office of law firm Pinsent Masons, one of 19 promotions to legal director and 23 promotions to partner across the group as it moves to becoming a professional services business with law at the core. Niall is being promoted from senior associate in the insurance and reinsurance team. He advises insurers, reinsurers and intermediaries on EU and Irish insurance law and regulation including Solvency II, the Insurance Distribution Directive and the Central Bank of Ireland's codes of conduct. He previously held senior roles with law firm William Fry. He holds a Law degree from UCD.

Melíosa O’Caoimh, country head for Northern Trust, has been named as the new chair of the 30% Club Ireland, which promotes a minimum 30% gender balance at all senior decision-making levels in companies nationwide. Prior to Northern Trust, Melíosa held senior roles with Pioneer Global Investments. She holds a degree in Economics and Politics from UCD, is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland and a member of the Institute of Taxation in Ireland. She is also on the boards of Business in the Community and National Maternity Hospital Foundation. She previously sat on the board of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ireland.

Conal Henry has been appointed as chair designate of the board of Shannon Group by Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan. He brings 15 years of board level experience across aviation, telecoms, retail and banking. He is founder and chair of Fibrus Networks since 2018 and chief executive of e|net (NBI) from 2006-18. He was also commercial director at Ryanair and served on the board of Shannon Foynes Port Company. He is a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants and holds a law degree from Queen’s University Belfast. He will be formally appointed as chair by the joint Oireachtas committee on transport and communications.

Denyse Campbell, general manager of the Maldron Hotel Dublin Airport, has been elected the 39th president of Irish Hotels Federation, succeeding Elaina Fitzgerald Kane. The IHF represents almost 1,000 hotels and guesthouses employing over 60,000 people in Ireland. A graduate of the College of Catering in Cathal Brugha Street, Denyse has worked with the Hilton Group in the USA, Jurys in the UK, and independent hotels and groups in Ireland, including several years at the Clayton Ballsbridge. She has been a member of IHF since 2006, serving twice as vice-president, while also overseeing the launch of IHF’s ‘Go Anywhere Gift Card’.

Dr Mark Rosso as has been appointed an occupational health physician with Cognate Health, provider of occupational health services, leading its new mobile doctor service. He brings more than 25 years’ experience as both an independent occupational health physician and for the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) of Malta. He will relocate from his native Malta to Cork to fulfil this role. He studied Medicine in University of Science and Medicine, Malta, and holds an MSc in Occupational Medicine from University of Manchester. He is a fellow of the Faculty of Occupational Medicine, named by the Royal College of London.