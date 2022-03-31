Boots sales jump despite Omicron as owner considers sale

Boots sales jump despite Omicron as owner considers sale
Boots (David Parry/PA)
Thu, 31 Mar, 2022 - 12:51
Henry Saker-Clark, PA City Reporter

Boots has revealed a jump in sales despite pressure from the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus as the potential sale process of the pharmacy chain rumbles on.

US parent company Walgreens Boots Alliance confirmed that a “strategic review” of the UK business is in progress, amid speculation that initial takeover offers have been made for the company in recent weeks.

It is understood that US private equity firms Apollo and Sycamore partners are among firms to have placed non-binding offers.

It comes as Boots continued its pandemic recovery, reporting a jump in sales driven by improving high street footfall.

Boots said pharmacy service sales jumped almost 75% due to flu vaccinations and Covid-19 testing (WBA/PA)

Total UK sales grew by 15.2% over the quarter to February 28, compared with the same period last year.

The company added that it witnessed “headwinds from the Omicron variant” but was optimistic about strong like-for-like trading.

Beauty sales were particularly strong over the period, the company added.

Meanwhile, the group said flu vaccinations, Covid-19 testing and new online health services helped its pharmacy services business report almost 75% sales growth.

Sebastian James, managing director of Boots UK & Republic of Ireland, said it is a “very exciting time” for the chain.

He said: “Boots continues to bounce back strongly from the pandemic and delivered another solid performance this quarter, with sustained retail and pharmacy sales growth and market share gains across all categories.

“Our strategic focus continues to be on transforming our beauty, healthcare and digital offerings and this quarter we made excellent progress – with strong take-up of our new and existing healthcare services while maintaining our leading position in the growing beauty category.”

Read More

Ukraine economy 'to shrink by 20% this year before bouncing back' if ceasefire struck soon

More in this section

P&O Ferries announcement UK transport secretary unveils plan to make P&O Ferries ‘fundamentally rethink’ sackings
DreamHack 2018 Gaming Festival In Leipzig Irish video game firm Keywords Studios eyes more acquisitions as revenues surge
China Xinjiang Brands Under Fire H&M profit outlook clouded by Russia closure
bootsPlace: UK
<p>Founders of Wylde esports organisation, Steve Daly (left) and David Cronin (right) with Usain Bolt.</p>

Sprint legend Usain Bolt joins Irish esports company as co-owner

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices