Former enet CEO Colm Henry appointed new chair of the Shannon Group

The Minister for Transport has moved rapidly to fill the vacant position of chair of the Shannon Group announcing that Conal Henry is to take up the role.

It follows the resignation last week of the previous chair Pádraig Ó Céidigh who was in the position for six months.

Mr Henry has held senior management positions including Founder and Chair of Fibrus Networks since 2018 and Chief Executive Officer of enet from 2006 to 2018. He was also Commercial Director at Ryanair and served on the Board of Shannon Foynes Port Company.

Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan said Mr Henry is expected to be formally appointed as Chair following his appearance before the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communications which the he hopes can be arranged at the earliest opportunity.

“Given the important role of Shannon Group to the economy of the Midwest region and nationally, I am pleased that Conal Henry is willing to accept the position of Chairperson of Shannon Group," he said.

"Conal has 15 years’ experience at board level in both executive and non-executive positions and his career spans the aviation, telecoms, retail and banking sectors. I am confident that he will play a key role in leading Shannon Group in its continued recovery.”

Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group welcomed Mr Henry to the position. "His vast experience across a range of commercial businesses including aviation, will be very valuable as we continue to drive our recovery and rebuild our business in the aftermath of the devastation caused by the Covis-19 pandemic," she said.

"We are committed to restoring our airport traffic and to building on our strong property investment strategy so that we can enhance our economic contribution to the mid-west region and nationally."