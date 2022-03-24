State further reduces its Bank of Ireland stake to below 5%

The Government has further reduced its shareholding in Bank of Ireland, taking it from 5.94% to 4.93%.

The State began reducing its stake in the bank last June when it had a shareholding of 13.9%.

“Over the past nine months, the State shareholding in Bank of Ireland Group has reduced by two thirds. The State is now the third-largest shareholder in the Group,” said Group CEO of Bank of Ireland Francesca McDonagh.

At the end of last year, Bank of Ireland returned over €6bn to the State. It received financial support of almost €5bn during the banking crisis in the mid-noughties. This makes Bank of Ireland the only Irish bank that has paid back the Irish Exchequer for its support during the crash.

“This is also a further important step towards normalisation of the State’s relationship with Bank of Ireland,” said Ms McDonagh.

The Bank of Ireland share sale process was expected to be concluded at the start of 2022, but Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said this deadline has been extended to May 2022.

The State is also in the process of selling its larger shareholding of 71.12% in AIB Group Plc, which is set to be completed later this year.

The sale of this shareholding is being managed by US investment management company Merrill Lynch International.