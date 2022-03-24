Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos-backed explorer to mine for electric car materials in Greenland

Mineral exploration company KoBold Metals, which is backed by billionaires including Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, is to begin drilling in Greenland for critical materials used in electric vehicles.

KoBold, which uses artificial intelligence and machine-learning to hunt for raw materials, last year secured a 51% stake in the Disko-Nuussuaq project on Greenland's west coast, which is operated by London-listed Bluejay Mining.