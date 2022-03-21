Australia ban on alumina exports to Russia increases uncertainty for Aughinish in Limerick

The Aughinish Alumina Refinery on the Shannon Estuary near Foynes, Co Limerick. The huge smelter, which employs 450 people, had a few years ago been under threat under a previous round of sanctions targeting Rusal founder Oleg Deripaska,

Mon, 21 Mar, 2022 - 15:45
Thomas Biesheuvel and James Thornhill

Australia’s ban on alumina exports to Russia is heaping more pressure on aluminum company Rusal and pushing up prices of the most widely used base metal.

Aluminum jumped and Moscow-based Rusal’s shares dropped after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the immediate ban. Australia supplies almost 20% of Russia’s alumina, the key ingredient for producing aluminum, and its exports of aluminum ores, including bauxite, to the country have also been prohibited.

While aluminum hasn’t been targeted by sanctions, Rusal, which needs bauxite and alumina to feed its plants, faces disruption to its supply chains as Russia becomes isolated from the world economy.  

That has put Rusal's plant on the Shannon Estuary in Co Limerick in the spotlight. The huge smelter which employs 450 people had a few years ago been under threat under a previous round of sanctions targeting Rusal founder Oleg Deripaska, who retains an interest via his shareholding in Rusal’s majority owner En+ Group.    

The UK and Australia this month announced sanctions against oligarchs close to President Vladimir Putin, including Mr Deripaska, while the EU has not targeted the businessman specifically.    

Supplies of the metal that’s used in everything from cans to airplanes to window frames were already running low before the Ukraine war threw commodity markets into turmoil.

Mr Morrison said that a ship due to dock to collect a load of alumina bound for Russia would not deliver its cargo. Russia is a key supplier of aluminum to markets including Turkey, China and Japan, and the ban threatens to add even more inflationary pressure to the global economy.

Aluminum jumped by over 5% on the London Metal Exchange. Prices hit a record earlier this month are up 25% this year. 

Rusal said in a statement that it was evaluating the impact of the ban. It owns a 20% stake in Queensland Alumina, which is operated by Rio Tinto Group, and is entitled to the same proportion of production. 

It’s likely that Rio will continue supplying that metal to Rusal for now, unless the Australian government directly prohibts it.

Rio said it would comply with all of Canberra’s directions and reiterated that it was in the process of terminating its commercial relationships with Russian businesses. Rio plans to stop supplying bauxite to, and buying alumina from the Aughinish plant in Ireland, people familiar with the matter said earlier this month. 

Whether the company will cut aluminum output will depend on the volumes of its alumina inventories, Guotai Junan Futures said. Covid-19 outbreaks in China are also disrupting supplies of the metal, adding to upward pressure on global prices, it said.

EN+ Group said earlier this month it was considering a potential carve out of Rusal’s international business, creating a new company to house its alumina, bauxite and aluminum assets across the globe which would no longer have any Russian ownership. 

  • Bloomberg and Irish Examiner

Family Notices