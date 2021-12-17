Ten minutes with Ola Budak of Spearline

How did you get started in the Technical Solution Architect Role?

I have started in the Testing Support Team and then progressed to the Solution Architect role.

Why did you choose to work with Spearline?

I always had an interest in all things telecoms, and wanted to be part of something amazing. Spearline is a great company with amazing people, good values and ethics, and a fantastic atmosphere. I love it here.

What are you working on at present?

I am working on a few interesting testing scenarios projects to meet our customers' needs and have a couple of customer training sessions to complete.

What is the best part of your job?

I love everything about my role and working with all the teams and the customers. I love the ever-evolving dynamics of the role and that's there's always something to learn. I love being an expert on Spearline’s full range of products and services and assisting customers.

What is a defining career moment or high point? Is there a career moment you are really proud of?

Joining Spearline was definitely my career-defining moment and I am proud to be part of Spearline. The telecommunications industry is rapidly growing and definitely one of the most dynamic industries globally. Spearline grows with it too — we are now not only offering phone number monitoring, and supporting different customer scenarios, but with the acquisition of TestRTC we also offer WebRTC testing.

What's the best piece of professional advice you've received?

Be humble and confident, try new things out; venture outside of your comfort zone.

If you could go back in time and give yourself a piece of advice at the start of your career, what would that be?

Dream big and don't be afraid, follow your dreams.

What advice would you give to someone who is thinking about interviewing for this position?

If you have strong analytical skills, you are customer-focused, have knowledge and background in the telecommunication industry, if you like learning and challenges, then apply!

What would you say are the key skills and capabilities necessary to be good at what you do?

Sense of urgency, good technical skills, communication skills, a problem-solving mind, attention to detail, good organisational skills, knowledge/background in telecommunications industry.

What is the best career lesson you have learned so far?

It's never too late to learn — so never stop learning, and have the courage.

Which industry professionals should people be following on Twitter/ LinkedIn?

Definitely everyone/everything involved in WebRTC and telecoms to keep up to date with all the news in this area.

Is there a particular book or resource you’d recommend to someone early in their career?

I cannot recommend a particular one — there are lots of good books out there, like 'Do What You Are', Paul D Tieger, Barbara Barron, Kelly Tieger; or 'What Color Is Your Parachute? 2021: A Practical Manual for Job-Hunters and Career-Changers', by Richard N Bolles.

