Ten minutes with Ola Budak of Spearline

I have started in the Testing Support Team and then progressed to the Solution Architect role.
I always had an interest in all things telecoms, and wanted to be part of something amazing. Spearline is a great company with amazing people, good values and ethics, and a fantastic atmosphere. I love it here.
I am working on a few interesting testing scenarios projects to meet our customers' needs and have a couple of customer training sessions to complete.
I love everything about my role and working with all the teams and the customers. I love the ever-evolving dynamics of the role and that's there's always something to learn. I love being an expert on Spearline’s full range of products and services and assisting customers.
Joining Spearline was definitely my career-defining moment and I am proud to be part of Spearline. The telecommunications industry is rapidly growing and definitely one of the most dynamic industries globally. Spearline grows with it too — we are now not only offering phone number monitoring, and supporting different customer scenarios, but with the acquisition of TestRTC we also offer WebRTC testing.
Be humble and confident, try new things out; venture outside of your comfort zone.
Dream big and don't be afraid, follow your dreams.
If you have strong analytical skills, you are customer-focused, have knowledge and background in the telecommunication industry, if you like learning and challenges, then apply!
Sense of urgency, good technical skills, communication skills, a problem-solving mind, attention to detail, good organisational skills, knowledge/background in telecommunications industry.
It's never too late to learn — so never stop learning, and have the courage.
Definitely everyone/everything involved in WebRTC and telecoms to keep up to date with all the news in this area.
I cannot recommend a particular one — there are lots of good books out there, like 'Do What You Are', Paul D Tieger, Barbara Barron, Kelly Tieger; or 'What Color Is Your Parachute? 2021: A Practical Manual for Job-Hunters and Career-Changers', by Richard N Bolles.