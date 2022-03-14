Ford accelerates drive to all-electric cars in Europe

Car giant Ford is boosting its electric-vehicle line-up with seven new models over the next two years across its passenger car and commercial van range to target sales of more than 600,000 battery-powered vehicles.

The US carmaker is also doubling to $2bn (€1.8bn) its planned investment at its key European production site in Cologne, to make electric vehicles as well as a battery assembly facility starting in 2024. The push is part of the company’s global plan to reach more than 2 million in EV sales.