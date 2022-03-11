Limerick-based building group Roadbridge goes into receivership

Limerick-based building group Roadbridge announced it will go into receivership, putting 630 jobs at risk.

Roadbridge requested its main creditor Bank of Ireland to appoint receivers to the company as it could no longer battle insurmountable financial challenges. These receivers are Stephen Tennant and Nicholas O’Dwyer of Grant Thornton.

“We have been working tirelessly for the last number of months to find a solution to the grave challenges faced by the company. My fellow directors and I greatly regret having to take this step, but unfortunately, it was the only possible option at this time,” said chairman of Roadbridge Aidan Murphy.

Roadbridge owes an estimated sum over €30m to Bank of Ireland and it also has significant trade liabilities, The Irish Times reported.

Past projects by Roadbridge include the construction of the Limerick Tunnel and the new north runway at Dublin Airport. The company has operations in Ireland, Britain, Europe and has worked on some projects in the Middle East.