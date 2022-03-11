Limerick-based building group Roadbridge goes into receivership

Past projects by Roadbridge include the construction of the Limerick Tunnel and the new north runway at Dublin Airport
Limerick-based building group Roadbridge goes into receivership

Past projects by Roadbridge include the construction of the Limerick Tunnel. Limerick Tunnel Toll Plaza. Picture: Dan Linehan

Fri, 11 Mar, 2022 - 17:26
Cáit Caden

Limerick-based building group Roadbridge announced it will go into receivership, putting 630 jobs at risk.

Roadbridge requested its main creditor Bank of Ireland to appoint receivers to the company as it could no longer battle insurmountable financial challenges. These receivers are Stephen Tennant and Nicholas O’Dwyer of Grant Thornton.

“We have been working tirelessly for the last number of months to find a solution to the grave challenges faced by the company. My fellow directors and I greatly regret having to take this step, but unfortunately, it was the only possible option at this time,” said chairman of Roadbridge Aidan Murphy.

Roadbridge owes an estimated sum over €30m to Bank of Ireland and it also has significant trade liabilities, The Irish Times reported.

Past projects by Roadbridge include the construction of the Limerick Tunnel and the new north runway at Dublin Airport. The company has operations in Ireland, Britain, Europe and has worked on some projects in the Middle East.

More in this section

Tullow Oil shares tumble despite cut in losses and debt levels Tullow Oil shares tumble despite cut in losses and debt levels
UK building services group Breedon seeks more acquisitions in Ireland and US UK building services group Breedon seeks more acquisitions in Ireland and US
Adidas Flagship Store Adidas flags possible €250m revenue hit from Russia exit
Munster Business
<p>New roles: (top row) Rachael Ingle, John O’Callaghan, Lisa Browne; (bottom row) Neill MacCann, Bronagh Riordan, Vincent Harrison. </p>

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices