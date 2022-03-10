Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Aon Ireland, Smith & Williamson, Ardanis, Fuzion Communications, CeADAR and Dublin Chamber.

Rachael Ingle has been appointed to the newly created position of CEO of Aon Ireland, as the global professional services firm rolls out Aon United Blueprint, its new strategic plan to bring business divisions together to deliver value to clients and drive sustainable growth. Rachael has also been appointed as head of wealth solutions for the firm across the EMEA region and as the sub-region leader for the Nordics. She joined Aon in 1998, and previously oversaw its retirement and investment business in Ireland. She will now lead Aon’s growth strategy and help EMEA region businesses build more resilient workforces.

John O’Callaghan has been appointed as professional services managing partner for Ireland with Smith & Williamson; the wealth management and professional services group plans to re-brand to Evelyn Partners this summer. A highly experienced business adviser, John joins from BDO, where he has been a partner since 2006. John succeeds Paul Wyse, who will now lead the firm’s advisory team in Dublin and will continue his directorship roles with the group. John arrives following the recent appointment of Fiona Sweeney as CEO of Smith & Williamson Investment Management (Europe) Limited (SWE), the Dublin-based subsidiary of Tilney Smith & Williamson.

Lisa Browne has been appointed office manager at software and digital consulting company Ardanis, coordinating the office, supporting the CEO, COO and CIO and enabling staff to deliver to clients. She will support the firm’s distributed team in the hybrid work environment. Lisa will lead the office management service (finance, human resources, safety, IT, legal/risk, training), delivered on time and within budget. Lisa was previously office manager at Marsh Nissan Athlone. She brings 20 years’ experience in technology, travel, motor and pharma industries. She holds a BSc Tourism and Management from AIT and technology and business accreditations.

Neill MacCann has been appointed as senior graphic designer with Fuzion Communications. A native of Waterford, Neill brings more than a decade of experience in the arts, entertainment and hospitality industries. He has worked with brands such as Waterford Institute of Technology, Spraoi International Street Art Festival, The Men’s Development Network, Garter Lane Arts Centre, Waterford Walls and Rapid Express. Neill brings a wealth of graphic design experience, having worked with clients on amplifying the personality of brands through graphics, illustrations and typography across print, digital and social media. He holds a BA In Visual Communications from WIT.

Bronagh Riordan, Primark’s head of data and analytics, has been appointed as chair of the industry steering board of CeADAR, the centre for applied AI. Based at Nexus CD, CeADAR is an initiative of Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland, one of eight tech centres in Ireland. Bronagh is an expert in driving profitability via data and analytics. She has been on CeADAR’s board for three years. She brings 20 years of data experience. Prior to her current Primark role, she was director of the Global Analytics Centre of Excellence for Deutsche Bank and head of data science for Car Trawler.

Vincent Harrison, MD of Dublin Airport, has been appointed as the 133rd president of Dublin Chamber, unveiled at its first in-person AGM in two years. Serving the Chamber since 2015, he has also served on committees of European airports body ACI Europe, and on the Council of the Irish Tourist Industry Confederation. MD of Dublin Airport since 2014, he has also been the airport’s director strategy, regulation and B2B. He has also held senior roles with Esat/BT in Ireland and with Rubbermaid in the USA and in Europe. He holds an MBA, University of Pittsburgh, USA, and a BComm, UCC.