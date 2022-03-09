Cork Firm offers translation services amid Ukraine crisis

'A woman who works with me she has bombs exploding next to her'
Translit CEO Alex Chernenko was born in the Ukrainian port city of Odessa. Picture: Gary Collins.

Wed, 09 Mar, 2022 - 12:15
Alan Healy

A Munster translation firm is offering its technology and language services to help people affected by the current crisis in eastern Europe.

Translit is a language service provider based in Cork that also has offices in Limerick. They have offered assistance to Irish government bodies, NGOs and charities along with individuals offering translation services for those impacted by the crisis.

They are donating their interpreting technology that helps multilingual meetings and events take place. It will be used to aid refugees with a potential 100,000 expected to reach Ireland in the coming weeks and months. Services they are offering include document translation for not-for-profit organisations.

Translit CEO Alex Chernenko was born in the Ukrainian port city of Odessa, which has come under heavy fire from Russian forces in the past week. “I have friends and family in Ukraine who are directly affected by this and I am hearing their awful stories every day,” he said.

“A woman who works with me, she has bombs exploding next to her and seven times a day she leaves her work desk and goes down to the bunker.

“It’s not just what I am reading in the news, I am talking to someone and I can hear sirens in the background before they hang up. They come back two hours later after spending the time in the bunker.

“Ukraine is my home country and now I see cities there being destroyed, people who have lived there are having to flee and leave their homes because they don’t feel safe.

“I can’t understand it but my team and I will do whatever we can to help.” 

Over two million refugees have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries since the beginning of the invasion.

Mr Chernenko came to Ireland from Ukraine in 2003 and he knows how important it is to access language services,

“We are extending our help to the refugees who cannot access the language services they need, and we will make our remote interpreting technology available to various government bodies and organisations,” said Mr Chernenko.

“A few years after I came to Ireland we saw an influx of immigrants when the EU expanded, that showed that there was a huge lack of resources - Ireland was not ready.

“This will likely cause another disruption to the services, and after working on the front line as an interpreter last time, I know what ways we can help to ease the refugees into their time here in Ireland.

