Johnson & Johnson investing €35m to expand contact lens manufacturing in Limerick

Johnson & Johnson has announced a €35m investment in its Limerick facility that will see the company create 200 jobs over the next three years.

Johnson & Johnson Vision, the pharmaceutical giant's eye health division, is expanding contact lens manufacturing at the site to address growing demand for its intraocular lenses.

John Fitzgibbon, Operations Director in Ireland said nearly 2.2 billion people around the world face impaired vision, and approximately 20% (200 million) people worldwide suffer vision impairment or blindness caused by cataract or uncorrected refractive error.

"With the growth of our manufacturing operations in Limerick, we are committed to changing these statistics, helping to solve a lifetime of eye health needs with our IOLs (intraocular lenses)," he said.

Johnson & Johnson Vision started operating in Limerick in 1996 with 60 employees. It is now one of the largest contact lens manufacturing facilities in the world, with a workforce of 1,600 people.

Recruitment is currently underway across a range of roles including in operations, engineering, quality, chemistry and micro labs.

Mary Buckley, Executive Director, IDA Ireland said the announcement follows J&J's investment at the company’s Cerenovus campus in Galway last month.

Gaspar Zuniga, Vice President, Supply Chain for Johnson & Johnson Vision said: "Our 25 years experience working in Ireland is remarkable and the expansion of our site is proof of our employees’ commitment to help more patients around the globe.”