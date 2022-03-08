Domino's Pizza sees 4.5% rise in Irish sales despite Covid and supply chain disruptions

CEO emphasises the strong relationships the pizza giant enjoys with key wheat suppliers in UK and Germany
Domino's Pizza sees 4.5% rise in Irish sales despite Covid and supply chain disruptions
Tue, 08 Mar, 2022 - 18:49
Geoff Percival

Pizza delivery giant Domino’s generated revenues of £28m (€34m) in Ireland last year, 4.5% more than in 2020, despite Covid and supply chain disruptions.

Domino’s has exited its mainland Europe locations and now sees the UK and Ireland as its core markets. 

It has 55 outlets in the Republic — and around 86 in total on the island of Ireland — and plans to expand here over the next few years.

On a group-wide basis, Domino's reported an 11% jump in revenue to £560.8m and a 12.5% rise in underlying pre-tax profit to £113.9m.

Firm has hedged against surging prices

Domino's is expecting more cost inflation this year and has hedged itself against wheat prices which have soared in response to the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine account for 29% of the world's wheat exports and their conflict has driven wheat prices to multi-year highs on supply concerns.

Domino's also unveiled a £46m share buyback programme. The pizza company also said 2022 earnings should fall in line with current market expectations, adding that its first-quarter trading had "started well".

Domino's sources its wheat from the UK and Germany.

"We buy [wheat] in scale, which means we already have good, strong relationships with our key suppliers," chief executive Dominic Paul said. 

"I think we are better able than most to mitigate some of those inflationary pressures," Mr Paul said.

  • Additional reporting Reuters

Read More

Cork to US direct shipping route receives ambassador award

More in this section

Eir grows revenues and fibre broadband base Eir grows revenues and fibre broadband base
Glenveagh delivers €46m profit on back of 1,150 home completions Glenveagh delivers €46m profit on back of 1,150 home completions
Inside A Lego A/S Store Ahead Of Their Results Lego stops toy shipments to stores in Russia due to Ukraine war
#FoodpizzaPlace: UkrainePlace: RussiaPerson: Dominic PaulOrganisation: Domino's
Domino's Pizza sees 4.5% rise in Irish sales despite Covid and supply chain disruptions

Chapters Bookstore sold to former Gamestop Ireland bosses

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices