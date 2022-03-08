Lego sales build up on back of rising demand in China

Lego's sales jumped 27% last year driven by new store openings in China and customers flocking back to its reopened shops but are expected to normalise this year, the toymaker said after earlier halting shipments to Russia.

The family-owned company said it had outpaced the toy industry in all major markets during the year when sales of its colourful plastic bricks totalled 55.3 billion Danish crowns (€7.46bn).