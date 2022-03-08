Chapters Bookstore sold to former Gamestop Ireland bosses

The Dublin city centre store opened in 1983
Chapters Bookstore had closed last year but will reopen again this month.

Tue, 08 Mar, 2022 - 12:33
Cáit Caden

Chapters Bookstore, Ireland’s largest independent bookshop, announced it will reopen its doors again on March 11 after it closed in 2021 after 40 years in business.

The bookshop was bought by Kevin Neary and Mick Finucane, who previously held director roles in Gamestop, from former owner of the bookstore William ‘Willie’ Kinsella.

“While Mick and I were happy to see Willie decide to retire, we were sad to see Chapters close and for Dublin/Ireland to lose a national institution,” said the former founder and managing director of Gamestop Ireland Kevin Neary.

“We felt this urge to keep the business alive as it is such a much loved brand in Ireland and we had such happy memories of it too and it meant a lot to us,” he added.

Mr Neary said it took some persuading for Kinsella to allow him and Finucane to “take custodianship of his baby” but in the end he agreed.

“He felt that with our long term and deep understanding of the Chapters business model, we would look after and protect what has made it great, while help it evolve for the years ahead. We are extremely proud to be given this opportunity and we hope to be able to live up to expectations of preserving a national institution,” said Neary.

The deal was finalised in the last few days for a currently undisclosed amount stated Neary. Sara Phelan, who previously managed the store and many of her team will continue to run the new operation, as Neary and Finucane provide guidance and support to help re-establish and grow Chapters “to its former glory and beyond” said Neary.

