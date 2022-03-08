Glenveagh delivers €46m profit on back of 1,150 home completions

Glenveagh recorded a €46m profit last year as it completed 1,150 new homes despite the 13-week lockdown on the industry.
One of Ireland's largest housebuilders, Glenveagh said they plan to deliver 1,400 suburban units, along with construction activity on a further 500 apartments and the Premier Inn hotel this year.
Publishing its annual results Glenveagh said it doubled revenues to €477m delivering a gross profit of €83m and a profit before tax of €46m. It delivered an earning per share of 4.5c.
CEO Stephen Garvey said their business model and strong demand resulted in an excellent performance in 2021 growing output by 36% versus pre-pandemic levels.
"We dealt effectively with the challenges of the pandemic and remain well-placed to deliver on our ambition of scaling the business to 3,000 units per annum," he said.