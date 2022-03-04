FBD sees reduction in Covid pay-outs to pubs following court decision

It comes as the insurer reported pre-tax profits of €110m compared to €4.8m in 2020
FBD sees reduction in Covid pay-outs to pubs following court decision

FBD has already made interim payments of €30m to claimants for interruptions to their pub business caused by Covid-19. Photo: Denis Minihane.

Fri, 04 Mar, 2022 - 17:03
Alan Healy

FBD said it now expects to make €44m in business interruption claims to pubs impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, following clarity from the courts on a range of issues.

The figure is a significant reduction from what was previously estimated and FBD said it has passed some of the costs onto its re-insurer. The insurer has already made interim payments of €30m to claimants and said a court judgement in January provided considerable clarity on the definition of business closure and on other matters such as allowable wages.

"We committed to paying an additional amount to all impacted FBD public house policyholders," Tomás Ó Midheach, FBD's Group Chief Executive said.

His comments come as the insurer reported pre-tax profits of €110m compared to €4.8m in 2020. FBD said claims frequency improvements, lower severity of injury claims, benign weather and investment returns of €15.7m all contributed.

FBD said average premiums fell by 1.3% across the book. The average premium for private motor insurance reduced by 13.9% due to new Personal Injury Guidelines and benign injury claims trends.

The average premium on Farm insurance was flat while home insurance premiums increased by 1.2% and commercial increased 8.5%.

FBD said no significant weather events of note occurred during 2021. December’s Storm Barra brought the highest number of property claims in any month of 2021 with a claims cost of €4m. Overall, weather claims costs of approximately €9m were similar to the costs experienced in 2020.

Read More

Court rules FBD must cover pubs' losses for early closures during pandemic

More in this section

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland
AIB sets aim to reduce 71% stake owned by State as Ukraine crisis hits markets  AIB sets aim to reduce 71% stake owned by State as Ukraine crisis hits markets 
Revenue growth pushes Glanbia's profits higher Revenue growth pushes Glanbia's profits higher
<p>Vincent Roche, CEO of ADI Catalyst in Limerick.</p>

Analog to invest €100m and create 250 jobs in Limerick

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices