FBD sees reduction in Covid pay-outs to pubs following court decision

FBD said it now expects to make €44m in business interruption claims to pubs impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, following clarity from the courts on a range of issues.
The figure is a significant reduction from what was previously estimated and FBD said it has passed some of the costs onto its re-insurer. The insurer has already made interim payments of €30m to claimants and said a court judgement in January provided considerable clarity on the definition of business closure and on other matters such as allowable wages.
"We committed to paying an additional amount to all impacted FBD public house policyholders," Tomás Ó Midheach, FBD's Group Chief Executive said.
His comments come as the insurer reported pre-tax profits of €110m compared to €4.8m in 2020. FBD said claims frequency improvements, lower severity of injury claims, benign weather and investment returns of €15.7m all contributed.
FBD said average premiums fell by 1.3% across the book. The average premium for private motor insurance reduced by 13.9% due to new Personal Injury Guidelines and benign injury claims trends.
The average premium on Farm insurance was flat while home insurance premiums increased by 1.2% and commercial increased 8.5%.
FBD said no significant weather events of note occurred during 2021. December’s Storm Barra brought the highest number of property claims in any month of 2021 with a claims cost of €4m. Overall, weather claims costs of approximately €9m were similar to the costs experienced in 2020.