AIB sets aim to reduce 71% stake owned by State as Ukraine crisis hits markets 

Bank posted net profit of €645m for 2021
AIB chief financial Officer Donal Galvin and CEO  Colin Hunt.

Thu, 03 Mar, 2022 - 19:52
Eamon Quinn

AIB chief executive Colin Hunt has set out the ambition to cut rapidly the 71% stake owned by the State but the lender may not get its way for some time because of turmoil in stock markets amid the Ukraine war. 

It comes as the bank posted a net profit of €645m for 2021, which included a writeback of impairments but also a hefty amount in restructuring costs.        

The CEO told analysts that the lender is in discussions with the State about a buyback of shares, but provided few new details.   

Bank of Ireland had, since last year, started reducing its state ownership through a series of small share transactions, and its holding by the Government now stands at below 6%.

However, in just a matter of days, huge uncertainty has been thrown over stock markets after Russia invaded Ukraine, which could upset any plans.          

AIB shares fell in the latest session and have now slid 20% in the past month to value the bank on stock markets at €5.93bn. 

That suggests the value of the State's stake in AIB has dropped by €900m since the start of the Ukraine crisis. 

AIB also said it would pay shareholders a dividend payout of €122m and would launch a buyback of €91m.                         

On the analysts briefing, Mr Hunt said that the plans by the bank to acquire €3.7bn in commercial loans in the withdrawal of Ulster Bank from the Republic was a huge opportunity to establish AIB as the premier lender to business.

Although providing no details, Mr Hunt also kept alive the possibility of extending the deal with Ulster Bank to also acquire tracker mortgage loans.                  

He said he hoped the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission would conclude its investigation into the plan to acquire the €3.7bn in commercial loans from Ulster in the first half of the year.  

The competition watchdog has escalated the AIB accord with Ulster to a so-called Phase 2 probe, which reflects the serious concerns about the state of competition in banking here. 

The regulator is carrying out a similar full-scale probe into Bank of Ireland's plans to acquire billions of mortgage loans from KBC after it too announced plans last year to close in the Republic.   

After loan sales, AIB holds €3.1bn of non-performing loans, including €900m in so-called legacy loans from the financial crisis 10 years ago. 

It said the outlook for soured loans due to the Covid crisis would improve as the recovery continued.

